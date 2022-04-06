MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 12.5%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. 12,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 245,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

