BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 6.6% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.97. 18,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $859.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

