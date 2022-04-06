Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,275,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 12,325,104 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $7.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.