Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.49. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 237,785 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

