TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Down to $12.76

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $11.68. TuSimple shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 79,747 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,690,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

