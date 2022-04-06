Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $243.15

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.15, but opened at $221.04. Bill.com shares last traded at $213.55, with a volume of 39,114 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.17.
In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,669 shares of company stock worth $19,046,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
