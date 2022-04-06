Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $243.15

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.15, but opened at $221.04. Bill.com shares last traded at $213.55, with a volume of 39,114 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.17.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,669 shares of company stock worth $19,046,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.