Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 239,875 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.