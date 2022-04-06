ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $67.18

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.18, but opened at $60.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 222,223 shares traded.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 114.19%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 175.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

