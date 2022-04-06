Credit Suisse Group Boosts Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

NYSE DEO traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.28. 19,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $223.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 12.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

