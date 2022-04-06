Credit Suisse Group Boosts Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.
NYSE DEO traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.28. 19,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $223.14.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
