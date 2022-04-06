Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 155,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,846. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.