Barclays Trims Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price to 95.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from 100.00 to 95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

DNKEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 158,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,133. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.