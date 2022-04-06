Barclays Trims Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price to 95.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from 100.00 to 95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.
DNKEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 158,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,133. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.