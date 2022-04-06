-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 127,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,752. The company has a market cap of $274.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.37. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

