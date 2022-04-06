Brokerages Anticipate Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

MNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 91,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,576,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

