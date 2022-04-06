POA Market Cap Achieves $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
