Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) vs. Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and Science Applications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.70 $277.00 million $4.77 19.23

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Embark Technology and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Science Applications International 1 4 3 0 2.25

Embark Technology presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.92%. Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -173.63% -16.95% Science Applications International 3.75% 25.99% 7.21%

Summary

Science Applications International beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

