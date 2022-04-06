Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) One Day Volume Hits $169,815.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $169,815.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00260708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001481 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

