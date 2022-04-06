The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Jeffrey D. Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PGR traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.18. 57,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $117.58.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
