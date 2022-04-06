CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $22,995.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $22,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $23,355.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $23,910.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $23,850.00.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $752.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.23.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

