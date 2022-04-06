$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after acquiring an additional 352,512 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $182,885,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $46.25. 22,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,694. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.