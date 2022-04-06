Sentinel Price Down 16.8% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $31.25 million and approximately $451,930.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

