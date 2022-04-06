$5.65 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to announce $5.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.70 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $24.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

CDW traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $176.19. 43,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12 month low of $162.47 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in CDW by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 56.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

