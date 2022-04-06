Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $141.53. 138,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73. Paychex has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $141.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

