Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.71.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTC CMPX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 381,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

