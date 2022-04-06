Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,530 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. 593,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. The firm has a market cap of $430.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $153.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

