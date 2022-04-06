Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €228.46 ($251.06).

RI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €273.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday.

RI stock traded up €3.35 ($3.68) during trading on Friday, hitting €202.20 ($222.20). 415,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($149.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €190.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €197.75.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

