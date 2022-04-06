Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 477.08

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 477.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZURN shares. Barclays set a CHF 450 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

