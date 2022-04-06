Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €119.97 ($131.83).

SY1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded up €1.00 ($1.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €112.20 ($123.30). 331,998 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.69.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

