Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $321,348.09 and approximately $22,359.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.