Merculet (MVP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $125,245.00

Merculet (MVP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $125,245.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.03 or 0.07357093 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,823.66 or 1.00034822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.