Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Up to $26.65

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.65, but opened at $27.35. Univest Financial shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2,093 shares traded.

UVSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $785.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

