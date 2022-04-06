Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.17. Enel Américas shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 70,697 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 31.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 233,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

