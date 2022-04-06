Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.96

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 124499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Get Vistra alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.