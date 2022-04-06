Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.96

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 124499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
