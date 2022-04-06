iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 134,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,790,637 shares.The stock last traded at $437.19 and had previously closed at $449.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.99.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.