ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $13.70. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 960,889 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

