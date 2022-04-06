Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.37

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 2684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $516.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 350.02%.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

