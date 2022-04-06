PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.33.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

