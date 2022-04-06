Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to report $54.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $53.60 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $234.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

ALRS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.73. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

