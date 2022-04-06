$2.06 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to announce $2.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,028. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $252.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Altimmune by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.