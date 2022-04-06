Zacks: Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will announce $291.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.90 million and the highest is $294.40 million. Agiliti posted sales of $235.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agiliti.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.
Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.74. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.
In related news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $298,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
