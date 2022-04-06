Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading Down 9.1%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 54,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,289,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
