Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading Down 9.1%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 54,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,289,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.