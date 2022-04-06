Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $333.00

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 333 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.37), with a volume of 204071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.26).
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.91. The company has a market cap of £444.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 3.63 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.
Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)
Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
