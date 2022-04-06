BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.24

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$72.24 and last traded at C$72.17, with a volume of 2250494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.92.

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.79.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.5699998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

