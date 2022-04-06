Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.19. 869,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,038,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 489,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,019,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 419,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tellurian by 57.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

