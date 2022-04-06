International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 16,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 649,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Seaways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

