Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 282,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,774,679 shares.The stock last traded at $38.90 and had previously closed at $41.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

