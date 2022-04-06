Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 270

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 290 to SEK 270 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SDVKY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 89,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

