Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $366,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after buying an additional 196,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 185,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

