Meme Price Hits $409.51 (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00268955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.27 or 0.00667734 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.