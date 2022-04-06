United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €42.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.15 ($46.32).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on United Internet in a report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €0.32 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching €31.51 ($34.63). 187,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($41.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.95 and its 200-day moving average is €33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

