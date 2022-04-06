Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.03. 15,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.13. Ping Identity has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.25.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

